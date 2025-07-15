When the Feds Targeted Hip-Hop – A History of 21 High-Profile Cases

The federal government has a roughly 90 percent conviction rate, meaning fighting a federal case is almost always a losing battle. Over the years, dozens of rappers have taken the FBI head-on with mixed results.

One of the earliest cases of the Feds getting involved in hip-hop came in 1990, when a federal judge ruled that tracks off 2 Live Crew's 1989 As Nasty as They Wanna Be album, including "Me So Horny," "D**k Almighty" and "The F**k Shop," were too obscene, making it illegal in certain counties in the Sunshine State to play and sell the album. Group members were even arrested for violating a prohibition against obscenity when they performed the songs at a South Florida club. The landmark case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which acquitted the rappers, citing the freedom of speech.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has battled the Bureau multiple times. In 2020, he was arrested at a music video shoot in Baton Rouge, La. and hit with federal gun charges. The following year, he was arrested by federal agents in California who were executing a search warrant in connection with the Baton Rouge case. In 2022, YB took the Cali case to trial and was acquitted. In 2024, he was sentenced to almost two years in prison for the Louisiana gun charge.

Diddy is the latest rapper to face the Feds. After being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September of 2024, Puff was acquitted on RICO and sex trafficking charges during trial and is currently awaiting sentencing for prostitution-related charges. But there are many more rappers who've faced the federal government and either beat their cases or did serious time.

