Diddy Found Guilty of Transportation for Prostitution, Skates on RICO and Sex Trafficking Charges

Diddy has been convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was found not guilty of three more charges including two on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Diddy Trial Verdict Announced

On Wednesday (July 2), the jury returned an unuanimous verdict in the Diddy sex crimes trial. According to Inner City Press, in the matter of U.S. vs. Combs, which is the RICO charge, he was found not guilty. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura, known as his ex-girlfriend Cassie, and guilty of transportation for prostitution in her case.

Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking of the anonymous witness known as Jane, but guilty of transportation for prostitution in her case. According to Associated Press, Diddy was convicted of flying men and women around the country, including Cassie and Jane, his ex-girlfriends, and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

Before the verdict was announced, there was a bit of drama. On Monday (June 30), the jury foreperson notified Judge Arun Subramanian about concerns that juror No. 25 was not adhering to the judge's instructions. After discussing the note with both parties, Judge Subramanian decided not to take action and urged the jury to continue working through the issue.

On Tuesday afternoon (July 1), the jury announced that they had reached verdicts for the charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution but remained at a stalemate on the RICO charge, according to Inner City Press. They were advised by Judge Arun Subramanian to continue deliberations.

Later in the day, both sides proposed an Allen charge on the RICO count, where the judge encourages jurors to reconsider their views and try to come to an agreement, which Judge Subramanian did.

After mulling over the case for a brief time on Wednesday morning, the jury returned and concluded that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was not guilty of the charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution involving Cassie and witness "Jane," Inner City Press reports.

The Diddy Trial

The Diddy trial lasted seven weeks and included defense testimony from 34 witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, anonymous witness, Jane, Kid Cudi, singer Dawn Richard and others. Both Cassie and Jane testified about being coerced into participating in drug-fueled threesomes with Diddy and male escorts. During the trial, the jury was shown video of the sexual encounters, as well as photos of items seized from Puff's Los Angeles home during a raid in March of 2024, including guns, drugs and lots of baby oil.

While the prosecution called dozens of witnesses, the defense rested its case after just 20 minutes, without calling a single person to the stand.

What's Next for Diddy?

Two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Following the verdict, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued that Puff should be released on a $1 million bond until his sentencing and return to his home in Miami. The prosecution opposed the request and the judge said he would make a decision later today. The location of Diddy's imprisonment will be determined by the federal court system.

Cassie Releases Statement Following Verdict

After the verdict was announced, Cassie Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released the following statement to Variety.

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023," Wigdor says. "Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.

"We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

