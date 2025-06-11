Diddy Trial Includes Talk About Crack Pipes, Cucks and the Cost of a Body From Secret Witness Jane

The woman identified as Jane in the Diddy sex crimes case testified about being called a crack pipe, realizing Puff was a cuck and questioning the defense attorneys about the cost of her body.

Jane's Testimony Continues

On Tuesday (June 10), anonymous witness, "Jane," took the stand for a fourth day. The jury also heard a message from Diddy where he referred to her as his crack pipe. "You are the crack pipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe," Diddy said in the message played for the jury, TMZ reports.

Jane also testified that she researched Diddy's habit of bringing men into their bedroom to get a better understanding of him and landed on the term "cuck," which she believed was "spot on." A cuck refers to a person who gets sexual gratification from seeing their partner have sex with another man.

During a tense exchange during cross-examination, Jane was asked about the price of a Bottega Veneta bag, to which she responded, "How much does my body cost?"

Jane's cross-examination will continue today (June 11).

What Else Has Jane Said?

Jane first took the stand on June 5 and testified that she dated Puff from 2021-2024. Shortly into their relationship, Diddy began bringing random men into the bedroom for threesomes. Jane said she was down at first, but freak offs or "hotel nights" with male escorts became too frequent.

Jane further detailed Diddy's semen infatuation and partaking in 18 hours sexathons with Diddy and other men. In addition to the sex, Jane says she was forced to traffic drugs for Diddy for their personal use. When she voiced her disdain about having sex with other men, Jane says Diddy notified her he had video of the encounters and threatened to stop paying her rent.

What Is Diddy Up Against?

Diddy is facing five federal counts, including charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors accuse Diddy of running a criminal enterprise where he forced women to participate in degrading sex acts via coercion, force and blackmail, and used his team to cover up and continue the crimes.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.