The Diddler Did What? – Hitmaka Claims Puff Tried to Flirt With Him While at His Miami Mansion

While chatting with Ray J on his Twitch livestream, Hitmaka revealed that Diddy once hit on him while he was at his mansion in Miami.

Hitmaka Claims Diddy Hit on Him in Miami

On Saturday (June 7), Instagram channel Livebitez shared a video of Ray J's Twitch livestream with his special guest Hitmaka. In the clip, which you can view below this post, Ray J brought up his unsuccessful attempt to help squash the beef between Diddy and Hitmaka.

That's when Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, disclosed a few instances of when Diddy used to do "some real wild s**t" to him." In one incident, the 39-year-old producer claimed the Bad Boy Records founder flirted with him while partying at his Miami mansion.

"He was like 'Uh, come here you little pretty muthaf**ka," Hitmaka recalled. "We at his crib, we at Star Island [Miami]. I'm like 'Huh?'"

"Yo, I made muthaf**kas forget that such and such was this, imagine when I put my arms around your little fine a*s," he added. "I said, 'What?!'"

In a separate IG video by Leveluphiphop_, which can be viewed below, Hitmaka and Ray J discussed their Diddy bathroom stories. According to them, Diddy's bathroom is bigger than a living room.

In Hitmaka's story, the producer went to Diddy's house to get some business advice from him and somehow he found himself in the throne with the rap mogul. While airing out his frustration about working with Interscope Records, Diddy abruptly snapped at him. "I heard this about you, n***a you talk too f**kin' much," Hitmaka recounted.

Their bathroom meeting quickly ended from there.

Fans Give Diddy a New Nickname — The Diddler

Hitmaka's wild stories about Diddy's flirtatious behavior towards him are bound to spark reactions and reinforce his fan-given moniker, "The Diddler."

Ever since Diddy's indictment on several sexual abuse charges surfaced, "The Diddler" has become one of the most trending memes surrounding the music mogul's legal battles and widespread commentary about the allegations.

"The Diddler" is in reference to the word "diddle," and "to diddle" means a number of different things.

According to Merriam-Webster, it means to pull a hoax and/or swindle or cheat someone, while Cambridge Dictionary says it means "to play" with something.

According to Urban Dictionary, "to diddle" is to touch or be touched inappropriately, while over the years someone who is a "diddler" has also become widely understood to mean someone who touches children inappropriately or is a pedophile.

Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking, transporting people for prostitution and a racketeering conspiracy. If he's found guilty, the disgraced rap mogul could face life in prison.

Watch Yung Berg Tell His Story of Diddy Flirting With Him While at His Miami Mansion Below

Watch Yung Berg Share His Story of Having a Meeting With Diddy in His Bathroom Below