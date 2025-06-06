Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend, the Mystery Witness Jane, Gives Explicit Details About Diddy’s Semen Infatuation, 18-Hour Threesomes and Puff Wanting Photos of Other Men’s Genitals

Anonymous witness "Jane" took the stand again on Day 18 of Diddy's sex crimes trial and provided the jury with graphic testimony about Puff's alleged fetishes with male escorts.

Jane Testifies Against Diddy

On Friday (June 6), the Diddy trial continued with testimony from one of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's former lovers, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Jane." The woman first took the stand on Thursday (June 5) and told the jury about being pressured into performing drug-fueled threesomes with Diddy during their three-year relationship from 2021 to 2024. Friday's testimony featured more graphic details.

Jane Gives More Details About Encounters With Escorts

Jane testified that she was originally down for the threesomes but they became far too frequent. When asked why she didn't say no, Jane said Puff would "get agitated." Jane said she would book the sessions with escorts and Diddy would pay for them. The sessions would end with the male escort finishing on her body. She and Diddy would then have sex immediately afterward, without cleaning up first.

"Sean liked it," she said, according to Inner City Press. "To play around with it."

Jane went on to detail encounters with more male sex workers, including two men named Sly and Anton. She also claimed Puff would request photos of male escorts' genitals.

"Sean wanted them. He would say, 'Get it.'" Jane said.

Jane Tells the Jury About Diddy Acquiring and Transporting Drugs

Jane told the jury Diddy would give her Ecstasy in order to keep up with their sexual events, which could last up to 18 hours. She also testified that Diddy kept a bevy of drugs, including Ecstasy, Xanax, Molly, cocaine and weed. She transported drugs on cross-country flights at the behest of Diddy on multiple occasions. When they would run out of drugs, Jane claims Diddy would get members of his team to go get more.

"He would call one of the assistants or butlers to bring more drugs. Sometimes his security," Jane said, later identifying Brendan Paul as one of the people who would provide Puff with opioids.

Check out excerpts from Jane's Friday morning testimony below.

Read a Transcript of Jane's Second Day of Testimony During the Diddy Trial