Diddy Appeals His 50-Month Prison Sentence, Wants Immediate Release – Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs files an appeal to overturn his 50-month prison sentence and seeks to be released immediately from prison.

According to a TMZ report, published on Monday (March 16), Diddy's attorneys filed an appeal last Friday (March 13) accusing Judge Arun Subramanian in the rap mogul's sex crimes trial of punishing him for crimes that he was acquitted of in his case. As previously reported, the disgraced rap mogul received a 50-month federal prison sentence in October of 2025 for two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. However, he was found not guilty of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Diddy's legal team argued that he received a sentence roughly four times higher than the norm for his prostitution-related Mann Act convictions and slammed his 50-month sentence as a "perversion of justice."

The attorneys reportedly alleged in the documents that the judge engaged in acquitted conduct sentencing, which is when a judge bases a sentence not only on a charge that led to a person’s conviction, but also on behavior underlying charges for which that individual was acquitted, according to the Council of Criminal Justice. It's a practice that many attorneys want to see banned in legal proceedings.

Diddy's lawyers are seeking an appeals court to order the immediate release of the Bad Boy Records founder, arguing that the judge was excessively severe in his sentencing. They are requesting either a judgment of acquittal or, at the very least, that the sentence be vacated and the case be remanded for resentencing.

This is almost the same kind of appeal attorneys' filed last December arguing identically that Diddy's sentence was too harsh after he was acquitted of the more serious charges. Prosecutors would later file a response in February, opposing their appeal.

As it stands now, Diddy is expected to be released from prison on April 25, 2028. He's currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, N.J.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

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