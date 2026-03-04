50 Cent Gleefully Throws Money at Fan Who Shares ‘I Hate Diddy Too’ Message on Her Phone

50 Cent gleefully tosses money at a fan after noticing her "I Hate Diddy Too" message on her phone.

On Monday (March 2), a video was posted by TikTok user samanthalamoree, showing her at Miami's E11EVEN club with 50 Cent, who performed at the venue on Sunday (March 1). In the clip, which can be viewed below, Fif and another man are showering the club with money as people are grabbing the banknotes falling down on them.

The woman takes her phone and points it directly at 50 with the words in bold white letters reading, "I HATE DIDDY TOO." The G-Unit leader looks in her direction and reads the message on her phone. He then joyously throws a stack of bills at her phone and says, "Me, too," and gives her a big smile.

Since posting the video on TikTok, the clip has generated over 37 million views and 8 million likes.

It's no secret that 50 Cent is not a fan of Diddy. Last December, the entertainment mogul released his controversial Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which detailed the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous sex crimes case.

In February, 50 teamed up with food delivery app DoorDash for a new commercial where he hilariously trolls Diddy with grocery items like a bag of cheese puffs and a packet of combs.

