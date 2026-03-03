T.I. Feels Proud His Sons Are Defending Their Mother in 50 Cent Beef But Disapproves of King’s Shirt

T.I. is proud of his sons defending their mother during his rap beef with 50 Cent, but disapproves of King Harris wearing a shirt with a photo of Fif's deceased mother on it.

In an interview with The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, which premiered on Tuesday (March 3) on YouTube, T.I. talked about his rap feud with 50 Cent and where he stands now that the dust has settled. During the convo, the Atlanta rapper said their beef became intensified when Fif dissed his wife, Tiny, with unflattering memes. This led to his sons, King and Domani Harris, to jump in and defend their mother's honor.

Although Tip wasn't happy with his sons jumping into the fray, he was proud to see them protect their family.

"The one thing that I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that's here against who-the-f**k-ever," T.I. stated in the video below.

However, the Grand Hustle Records leader was disappointed in seeing King rocking a T-shirt that had a photo of 50's late mother, Sabrina Jackson, on it.

"I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt," T.I. said. "I said, 'Man, chill out.' I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated...So I don’t want to see my children doing others..."

T.I. also rejected Ebro Darden's notion that his feud with 50 could serve as promotion for his final album, Kill the King, insisting that he doesn't need Fif for promo.

"I don't give a f**k about that, man" he said. "I don't give a f**k about that, bro."

"This ain't promo, $50,000 could have got it" he continued. "I could have spend $50,000 for the same level of promo."

T.I. said his feud with 50 Cent is over and he's now focusing on elevating his rap career.

See T.I. Talk About His Feud with 50 Cent and King Harris' Infamous 50 Cent Mom Shirt

See T.I. Declare That He Doesn't Need 50 Cent for Promo

See the Entire T.I. Interview on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show