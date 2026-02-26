T.I. Drops Third 50 Cent Diss Track, Fif Says ‘I Don’t Need Me to Rap, You Need Me to Rap’

T.I. continues to challenge 50 Cent on wax. So far, Fif refuses to take the bait.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 25), Tip shared on Instagram his third song going at 50 Cent this week. This one appears to be titled "What Bully."

"I got the power to devour your lil' rep and you sour/Lil' Boo Boo, you know you always been a coward," T.I. raps. "Ran into someone who wasn't playing and you ran/It's up, it's stuck and that's just where the f**k it stand."

"Let's get this straight, ni**a, I ain't Puff/I ain't walking up on you trying to buy you stuff," he continues. "On IG behind them fences, right now you tough/Get popped, dropped off at the Bayou, bruh."

In response to the track, 50 Cent, who earlier in the day implied he would fall back, had a change of heart. "Ok I change my mind," 50 captioned a photo of T.I.'s wife Tiny.

In a follow-up post, 50 shared a photo of a certificate titled "Stupid A*s Ni**a Award."

"Goes to old rappers still trying to battle rap, ChatGPT told me that," the G-Unit boss wrote. "I don’t need me to rap, YOU need me to rap. LOL get the F**k off my page."

This is the third time T.I. has tried to bait 50 into engaging musically since their beef was rekindled over the weekend. On Sunday (Feb. 22), Tip dropped a snippet of the song "War." On Tuesday (Feb. 24), he released the track "Right One," where he continues to go at Fif.

It does not appear that he's going to get a rap response from Curtis.

Check out T.I.'s new 50 Cent Diss Song and 50's Response

