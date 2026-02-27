Domani Raps He’ll Send 50 Cent to See His Dead Mother on New Diss Track ‘Ms. Jackson’

Domani insists he will send 50 Cent to see his dead mother on the scathing new diss track "Ms. Jackson."

What started out as an issue between 50 and T.I. over a proposed Verzuz has turned into Fif getting musically jumped by T.I. and his sons, after Fif dissed T.I.'s wife Tiny. Domani is the latest Harris to enter the chat. On Thursday night (Feb. 26), he dropped the song "Ms. Jackson," where he figuratively speaks directly to 50's late mother, Sabrina.

"Ms. Jackson, am I overreacting or is it valid?/I wanna have a one-on-one convo about/The man you sacrificed your life for so the world could see his talent," Doman raps. "He's a legend now, I guess it worked out, but I need some answers/Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name?/I need to know cuz I can't sleep at night thinking you died in vain."

"We thought it was a joke, but now we see it's something off with him/I offered him a chance to reunite with you, and I'll do it," Domani continues. "Nothing left to do so I’ll just send him to you, Ms. Jackson."

This is the latest in a string of diss songs released by T.I. and company. In response to 50 Cent sharing unflattering photos of Tiny on social media over the weekend, T.I. has dropped four diss tracks this week. His son King has also released a couple of songs going at 50 Cent. In the video for the latest one, "Sayless," he is wearing a T-shirt that has a picture of 50's late mom on it.

Meanwhile, 50 has implied he won't give T.I. the satisfaction of dropping a rap response.

