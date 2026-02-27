King Taunts 50 Cent by Wearing Shirt of Fif’s Late Mother in Video for New Diss Track

King continues to go at 50 Cent. Now, he's released another diss track with a video that features King wearing a shirt with Fif's late mother on it.

On Thursday night (Feb. 26), Tip's son dropped a video for the new track "Sayless" on Instagram, with the full song dropping on DSPs. In the clip, King is smoking a joint while wearing a custom shirt featuring a throwback photo of 50 Cent's mother, Sabrina.

"How dare you talk about mamas/Your mama in the grave, yeah, dig her up they put her under/’Bout my mama, bi**h, I'm on that, f**k the static, we want thunder/You ducking pressure, bi**h, you ain't the only one with commas/Since you trolling, let's get petty/They send shots, bi**h, we ready/I seen the black and white, you called the police, told the business."

50 Cent and T.I's beef has turned into a family affair after Fif responded to T.I. calling him out for flaking after agreeing to do a Verzuz battle by sharing unflattering photos of T.I.'s wife, Tiny, on social media.

T.I. has dropped four 50 Cent diss songs this week alone. King has also dropped a couple of songs defending his mother's honor, in addition to posting several insults on Instagram. T.I.'s other son, Domani, has also released a 50 Cent diss titled "Mrs. Jackson."

So far, 50 has refused to be baited into a rap battle. After T.I. released his third diss on Wednesday (Feb. 25), 50 responded by implying that he would not go tit for tat on wax.

Watch King's Video Clip for His Latest 50 Cent Diss "Sayless"

See the Most Disrespectful Hip-Hop Song and Mixtape Cover Art Ever Which artwork is the most disrespectful?