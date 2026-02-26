T.I. Drops Fourth 50 Cent Diss Track: ‘I Don’t Do Memes, I Do Music’

T.I. releases his fourth 50 Cent diss track after Fif dismisses their feud and suggests he won't reply with his own rebuttal track.

On Thursday afternoon (Feb. 26), T.I. dropped his fourth diss track aimed at 50 Cent, possibly titled, "Let This Be a Lesson to Ya."

On the abrasive song, the Atlanta rapper cautions that he will not tolerate Fif disrespecting his wife Tiny with his memes and poked holes at his reputation for being a bully.

"Yeah, p***y. Hey man, I just woke up [and] see you got my wife back on your page," T.I. states at the beginning the song. "I told you ni**a, I don't memes I do music, ni**a. Old muscle, fat-face a*s f**k ni**a."

Elsewhere on the song, T.I. alleges that 50 is abusive to women and he has proof.

"He beat on females, and I know detail/Could be a free L to hand out, but I know he tell," he spits.

T.I.'s latest diss track comes after he dropped his third one on Wednesday night (Feb. 25). The song, "What Bully," which can be viewed below, features Tip chipping away at 50's tough exterior.

"I got the power to devour your lil’ rep and you sour/Lil’ Boo Boo, you know you always been a coward," he spits on the trumpet-driven song. "Ran into someone who wasn't playing and you ran/It's up, it's stuck and that’s just where the f**k it stand."

50 Cent, who had dismissed T.I.'s previously-released diss tracks, "War" and "The Right One," implied that he won't go in the studio booth to respond to Tip's verbal attacks.

In an Instagram post, Fif shared a photo of a certificate titled "Stupid A*s Ni**a Award."

"Goes to old rappers still trying to battle rap, ChatGPT told me that," the G-Unit leader wrote. "I don’t need me to rap, YOU need me to rap. LOL get the F**k off my page."

It looks like 50 Cent is choosing to ignore T.I.'s fiery diss tracks at him.

Listen to T.I.'s Fourth 50 Cent Diss Track

Listen to T.I.'s Third 50 Cent Diss Track and See Fif's Response to Tip

