50 Cent, T.I. and King Go to War After Fif Posts Offensive Photo of Tiny

50 Cent, T.I. and Tip's son King are going to war after Fif posted an offensive photo of T.I.'s wife Tiny on Instagram.

The 50 and T.I. back-and-forth kicked back off on Sunday (Feb. 22), when Tip appeared on the Millon Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and addressed the topic of doing a Verzuz with 50 Cent, which has previously led to mudslinging between the two rappers. According to T.I., 50 agreed to do a Verzuz in a conversation with Tip a few years ago, then went back on his word.

"We talked about this. We said what we were gon' do," T.I. said. "When I jumped out there, he act like he ain't know what the f**k was going on."

"Just say you don't want to do it. All this other extra lame-a*s sh*t, man, this sh*t goofy," Tip added before confirming the Verzuz would never happen. "I have no interest in standing on stage with him. I don't respect him."

In response, 50 shared an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife Tiny on Instagram, along with the caption, "I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok?"

T.I. reacted with the tweet, "Oh you ni66az want WAR?!?! Aight...WE ON THAT!!!!," which included a new song titled "War." It is unclear if the track is a direct diss aimed at 50.

T.I.'s son, King, then entered the chat. In a video shared on social media, he went off on 50.

"Bi**h-a*s ni**a wanna say something about my mamma, you're mamma dead as f**k," King snapped. He later shared a photo on Instagram with the names of 50 Cent's mom and grandmother on a tombstone.

50 Cent then reacted with a frog face photo on Instagram, along with the caption "LOL."

He also shared a video of two streamers going in on Tiny's looks.

The saga continues.

See the Back and Forth Between 50 Cent, T.I. and King Harris

