King Disses 50 Cent on New Song ‘Made Man’

King takes shots at 50 Cent on the track "Made Man."

On Tuesday (Feb. 23), T.I.'s son dropped the new song on DSPs as well as a music video snippet on social media. On the track, King takes aim at Fif on a few lines.

"Ni**as speaking on my mama, I tell Chaz ring the alarm/Ni**as p*ssy, probably cross his legs and f**king fold his arms," King raps.

"He just want beef up on that net, I know that boy won't pop a grape/He trying to trick me out the streets/Gon' trick his a*s right in a lake," he continues.

King's latest track comes on the heels of T.I. releasing the songs "War" and "Right One," where he also targets 50.

“You ain’t that savage, ni you 5-0 dispatcher/Ol tender d**k ni**a all mad ‘cause Puff let your b**ch have it/Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich,” T.I. raps on "Right One."

“To me you just a small man in a big shell/ B**ch made a*s ni**a need pigtails," Tip continues. "You take no issues with them White boys/It’s only our people that you find to be an eyesore.”

T.I. and 50 Cent's beef flared up over the weekend when 50 responded to T.I. mentioning him on a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game by sharing an unflattering photo of Tip's wife, Tiny, on social media. While T.I. has kept his responses on wax, King jumped in the chat and began dissing 50's late mother and grandmother.

Watch King Take Shots at 50 Cent on the New Song "Made Man"

See the Most Disrespectful Hip-Hop Song and Mixtape Cover Art Ever Which artwork is the most disrespectful?