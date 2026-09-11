Jhené Aiko Confirms ‘Can’t Turn a H*e Into a Husband’ Lyrics on New Song Are Not About Big Sean

Jhené Aiko confirms her "Can't turn a h*e into a husband" lyrics on her new song are not about Big Sean.

On Friday (Sept. 11), Jhené released her new album, Westside Whimsy, which features the song "He Belongs." On the track, she laments a no-good man, crooning, "Can't turn a fling into a real thing/Can't turn a promise into a wedding ring/Can't turn a h*e into a husband."

Some fans believed the song was taking shots at her former partner, Big Sean.

"Damn! Jhené Aiko said Big Sean belongs to the streets," one person commented on X.

"Then why have a kid with him?" someone else commented. "Love Jhene, but I don’t understand when women watch ni**as run through women for years and think they’re the one a ni**a will change for… Let me get back to this album though."

"Im confused she held it down for like ten plus you could have just curved him way earlier in the decade and kept it moving," another reaction reads.

The R&B singer has since cleared the air. Responding to a post on Threads that claimed the song addressed Big Sean's infidelity, Jhené replied, "Song is not about him."

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko came out as a couple in 2016, shortly after her divorce from producer Dot Da Genius. They welcomed a child in 2022. After years of speculation that they've gotten engaged or married, Sean and Jhené reportedly split late last year. Most recently, Jhené has been rumored to be dating Larry June.

Her new album features plenty of rappers, including Kendrick Lamar ("So Good"), Larry June ("Neighbors"), Tyga ("Like, Whatever") and Ab-Soul ("Love Bomb").

See Reactions to Jhené Aiko's "He Belongs" Lyrics and Her Response

Listen to Jhené Aiko's Westside Whimsy Album