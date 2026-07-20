Saucy Santana Turns Viral ‘Quiet on the Creek’ TikTok Moment Into a Trending Song

Saucy Santana accidentally created audio gold on a previous TikTok Live where he was talking about fishing, and now he's capitalizing off the viral moment with a full song.

On Friday (July 17), Saucy officially dropped his new single "Quiet On The Creek," and much like the original sound bite, the song is quickly going viral as well.

The initial TikTok Live happened earlier in July and featured Saucy eating fish with his bestie Yung Miami, recalling how he "used to go fishing when I was a little girl," before sharing the tip, "You gotta be real quiet on the creek."

TikTok immediately exploded with videos of people using the audio, and the phrase quickly made its way into comment sections across social media, being used in the context of keeping things on the low.

Even celebrities got in on the trend, with Damon Wayans reprising his iconic In Living Color character Blaine Edwards and sharing a clip to social media with the trending audio.

The song is now amplifying the trend further, with videos on TikTok featuring people tiptoeing and whispering so as to emulate being quiet while dancing to the song.

"I actually love this WOMEN please let these men have fun! Its time for GAY hip hop artists to appeal to EVERYONE not only gays and girls!" media personality Armon Wiggins said on X with a clip of men dancing to the song in a locker room. "WE NEED straight men to listen and enjoy the Music Too! That’s the only way a gay rapper will truly be Successful. Congrats @SaucySantana"

Listen to "Quiet On The Creek" and see videos with the trend below.

Listen to Saucy Santana's "Quiet on the Creek"

Watch Damon Wayans and More Jump on Saucy Santana's 'Quiet on the Creek' Trend

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