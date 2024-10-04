Saucy Santana Claps Back at DJ Akademiks With Wild Insults for Calling Saucy a Silverback Gorilla

Saucy Santana goes in on DJ Akademiks after Ak referred to the rapper as a silverback gorilla.

Saucy Claps Back at Ak With Wild Insults

Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks' beef is heating up once again. It started on Tuesday (Oct. 2), when Saucy shared a screenshot on Instagram of a text conversation with his BFF Yung Miami where the City Girls rapper tells Saucy she is talking to her man on the phone. Ak then offered his two cents about the post. "Silver back gorilla saucy santana trying his best to let us know yung miami got a new man after the alleged freak off escapades with diddy," he wrote on social media.

This set Saucy off and he went in on Ak on Instagram Live, hurling wild insults at the controversial streamer.

"You fat f**got," Saucy snapped. "Let me find out you on my page getting your morning wood off. Over here jacking off to Saucy Santana pictures, ’cause how you find me page? How you on my Story?...How dare you ever? Silverback? B**ch. You? Nickelback. Quarterback. Quarter-pounder."

Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks Previously Trade Shots

This isn't the first time beef has erupted between Saucy and Ak. Last October, they traded shots after Ak discredited Yung Miami's talent. This led to a homophobic slur-laced back-and-forth on social media that got very ugly. Saucy later called out Wack 100 for instigating the beef.

Read More: Podcasters and Streamers Are Playing a Big Role in Rap Beef Now

See Saucy Santana go in on DJ Akademiks below.

Watch Saucy Santana Clap Back at DJ Akademiks for Calling Him a Silverback Gorilla