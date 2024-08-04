DJ Akademiks Suggests Lupe Fiasco Battle Kendrick Lamar, Says K-Dot Has Rappers Acting Like H*es

DJ Akademiks recently suggested that Lupe Fiasco should lyrically battle Kendrick Lamar, arguing that K-Dot's dominance in rap has made other rappers act like h*oes.

Akademiks Wants Lupe to Battle Kendrick, Says K-Dot Has Rappers Acting Like H*oes

On Saturday (Aug. 4), DJ Akademiks was on his live streaming show discussing Charlamagne tha God's interview with Big Sean on his podcast, Out of Context. While watching their discussion, Ak seemed upset over Big Sean acknowledging to CthaGod that there was some animosity between him and Kendrick Lamar but it's been resolved after K-Dot apologized to him for any misunderstanding. Sean then showed Charlamagne the text message that Kendrick sent to him apologizing for the situation.

In the clip below, Ak expressed his frustration over Sean Don's cease fire with Kendrick. The podcaster then urged any rapper to engage the Compton rhymer in a lyrical feud.

"Yo, I'm at the point—even y'all say Drake ain't win— I'm rooting for any ni**a that could fuck Kendrick up! I'm tired of this s**t!" he yelled.

"He got rappers sounding like h*es! Ni**as are apologizing, scrolling through their text messages unsending what is this ni**a doing?" he continued looking at Big Sean's interview.

"Y'all got the same 24 hours in a day why can't y'all squabble with this little midget, what the f**k?!?!" he concluded.

Ak then suggested that Lupe Fiasco lyrically battle Kendrick Lamar. The podcaster appears to be convinced that K-Dot can be beaten in a rap battle but he feels other rappers are scared of the Pulitzer Prize-winning rhymer.

Lupe Fiasco Denies That He Has an Issue With Kendrick Lamar

Big Ak's pick of Lupe Fiasco as a potential opponent for Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle may perplexed some people. However, there has been speculation among fans that the Chicago rhymer may harbor some animosity towards K-Dot, and Drake as well. Recently, Lupe denied that he has an issue with either Kendrick or Drake.

"I've never said I don't like [Kendrick Lamar]," Lupe told fans during a chat session on X Spaces back in July of 2023. "Because even if I don't like all his songs, or listen to all his songs—the same thing with Drake—I understand their impact to the culture. For me, it's us first."

Lu also admitted to admiring the creative team Kendrick was surrounded by at his former record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

