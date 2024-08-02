Big Sean says Kendrick Lamar apologized via text message for dissing him, but Sean adds he had a diss track ready to go.

uOn Friday (Aug. 2), Big Sean sat down for a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God on his Out of Context podcast, and spoke about his upcoming album, Better Me Than You. They also touched on the rumored tension between Sean and Kendrick Lamar. Sean Don said once again there is currently no beef between him and K-Dot, but that there was a bubbling feud for a moment.

Charlamagne asked if Sean at any point recorded an official diss, to which the Detroit rhymer said he had.

“I definitely was not running from or ducking no type smoke at all," Sean said around the 37-minute mark. "So when I heard that there might be some remnants of something, I did have something prepared, I’m not gonna lie. Kendrick has been at my house. Me and him are cool by the way. He’s invited me to his mom’s house before...We were cooler back then, let me say that…I don’t talk to him.”

Big Sean then takes Charlamagne through their beef trajectory, including bars he made about fast rappers on his 2016 song "No More Interviews," and lyrics Kendrick had on "The Heart Part 4" in 2017 that many believed were directed at Sean.

“People were like, ‘Oh [Kendrick’s] talking about Big Sean in there, right?" Sean continued. "So I hit up Top Dawg first. I’m like, ‘Yo, who he talking about?' I’m thinking we like straight. ‘No, no, no it wasn’t about you.’ The little sh*t I had, I was like let me get out of my head ’cause I’m thinking it might be something."

Sean added that Joe Budden contributed to fanning the flames of rivalry between the former and Kendrick, to the point where Sean felt he better have something locked and loaded, and ready to go. Then, Sean said he was coincidentally seated next to Kendrick's pgLang co-founder Dave Free on a plane to J. Cole's Dreamville Festival. Free reassured Sean that there was no tension. Then, a leaked version of Kendrick's 2017 track "Element." appeared online.

"I think his false confidence got him inspired/I can't make them respect you, baby/It's not my job," Kendrick raps on the leaked version. "You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme/Cute a*s bars get your subliminals up."

Sean said hearing those bars sent him into a tailspin. "I’m like, ‘Damn ni**a, y’all muthafuckas said it wasn’t sh*t and it was something. So you got me looking crazy. The thing is, that song came out and he changed that bar, right? So that wasn’t on the song anymore, it was a leaked verse. So I had to keep that in mind ’cause I was pissed when I heard it. So then I’m like, 'Okay, he changed that on his own so he probably came to the conclusion that it was nothing.'"

Sean then showed Charlamagne a text exchange between him and Kendrick, which apparently confirmed the Compton rapper had "apologized in a sense for going that far, for that sh*t coming out."

Big Sean Did Not Diss Kendrick Lamar in New Freestyle

Big Sean's clarifying comments come after it was rumored he'd fired some shots at Kendrick in his On The Radar freestyle back in July.

"Ni**as looking for engagement like they got they knee bent/I got better things to do then find someone to beef with," Sean raps over Aaliyah's 1996 song "If Your Girl Only Knew."

While rumors began to fly that Sean had dissed Kendrick, DJ Hed clarified the bars weren't meant for the "Euphoria" rapper.

"I talked to Sean," Hed posted on X. "The bar was 'I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.' And it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini."

The other Gemini is presumed to be Ye whom Big Sean called out in 2021 for owing him $6 million from his time on G.O.O.D Music.

