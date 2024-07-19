Big Sean Is an Amazing Rapper With Some Bad Luck That Is Hopefully Over

For the better part of the last two decades, Big Sean has been considered to be among the upper echelon of rappers in most circles. The Detroit MC has an innate ability to blend lyricism with a sound that appeals to the masses into a hit-producing formula. He's had more than two dozen songs land on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Furthermore, three of his five studio albums, 2011's Finally Famous, 2015's Dark Sky Paradise and 2017's I Decided have all reached platinum status. However, many believe that certain moments perceived as bad luck have held Sean back from achieving elite status in hip-hop.

Big Sean's highly regarded 2013 track, "Control" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica, has become part of rap game folklore but it could also be considered the most glaring example of his ill-fated misfortune.

While Sean glides over No I.D.'s hard-hitting drums for over two minutes to set the tone, his masterful bars were completely overshadowed by Kendrick Lamar's guest feature. In a moment that prompted a ripple effect throughout the industry, including what is likely the impetus for his now-iconic battle with Drake, K-Dot called out 11 top-tier lyricists by name, claiming he would "murder" the likes of Drizzy, J. Cole and even Big Sean himself. To add insult to injury, "Control" was cut from Sean's Hall of Fame album that same year due to sample clearance issues.

Fast-forward to 2024, and what was to be a major moment for Big Sean hit a roadblock. As his luck would have it, his time to shine was once again eclipsed by none other than Kendrick Lamar. On March 22, the Motor City mainstay dropped "Precision," his first solo single in nearly two years. However, that same day, Kendrick hopped on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" with a verse that dominated any and all conversation. He had officially declared lyrical warfare on Drake and J. Cole and the track would ultimately debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Sean's track failed to chart. Currently, "Like That" has amassed over 430 million Spotify streams in stark contrast to the 8 million on "Precision."

Within hours of each song's release, many social media users were quick to point out that Big Sean was trumped by Kendrick Lamar again.

"Wait….Kendrick stepped on another Big Sean release via a feature?" one user tweeted. "Lmaoo this n***a got 11 years of bad luck?"

Others followed suit and the narrative that Big Sean has bad luck began to run rampant. "Big Sean really got bad luck. He need to drop again next week," another fan chimed in.

As opinions regarding Big Sean's mischance continued to snowball for months, Sean took another unfortunate blow this past Wednesday (July 17). Before he was able to announce his forthcoming album, Better Me Than You, reports circulated across the internet that the LP had leaked. Sean was driven to address the leak as well as rumors that Ye had anything to do with it.

Now, as he prepares to unleash Better Me Than You on Aug. 9, Big Sean's perceived string of bad luck continues to be highlighted by rap fans. However, the widespread praise for his latest single, "Yes," which dropped on Friday (July 20), is a solid indication that Big Sean's luck is turning up.

Check out more hot takes from social media users who think Big Sean has bad luck below.

