Big Sean Denies Ye Was Involved in Leaking Sean’s Album

Big Sean is denying the rumor that Ye was involved in leaking his album.

Big Sean Addresses Album Leak

On Thursday night (July 18), Big Sean went Live on Instagram to address reports that his new album Better Me Than You was leaked by Ye fans at the rapper-producer's behest.

"I know he wouldn't do that, that's trash. I know he wouldn't do no sh*t like that," Sean said in the video below.

Sean then showed viewers a G.O.O.D. Music plaque, which verifies Sean sold 158 million records while he was on Ye's label.

"I love G.O.O.D. Music," Sean continued. "Ni**a done made more money off my music than I did. And leaking a ni**a sh*t...I had access to a lot of exclusives...I would never leak nobody sh*t. So, I know he ain't do that. So, whoever started that rumor, y'all on some bullsh*t. No matter what's going on."

Big Sean Album Leaks

On Wednesday (July 17), reports spread that someone leaked Big Sean's upcoming album. Word on road was Ye fans were the culprits. The alleged leak came a day after Big Sean dropped an On the Radar Freestyle. Initially, people believed the Detroit rapper was dissing Kendrick Lamar in his raps. However, DJ Hed reported that he talked to Sean and the bars were not about K-Dot but another "Gemini," which many people assumed was Ye.

Sean has since said he wasn't dissing either rapper. "So many theories," he commented on Instagram. "I was jus vibin. I for sure wouldn't diss ni**as over an Aaliyah beat, let's just be real. It's all love."

Tensions arose between Big Sean and Ye in 2021 when Ye called Big Sean's singing the worst thing he'd ever done. Sean fired back by implying Ye owed him $6 million from his time on G.O.O.D Music.

On Thursday, Big Sean announced his new album will be dropping on Aug. 9 and debuted the new single "Yes."

