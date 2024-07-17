Big Sean did not just diss Kendrick Lamar on his new On the Radar Freestyle as people have assumed.

Big Sean Drops Bars on On the Radar

On Tuesday afternoon (July 16), Sean Don announced he'd recently stopped by On the Radar while in New York City to participate in their famous freestyle segment. A few hours later, the video dropped, which finds Sean rapping over Aaliyah's 1996 song "If Your Girl Only Knew." During the freestyle, which can be seen below, Sean delivers some lines that have been speculated to be about Kendrick Lamar.

"Ni**as looking for engagement like they got they knee bent/I got better things to do then find someone to beef with," Sean raps over the Timbaland instrumental.

Some people assumed the line is directed at K-Dot who recently ended a much-publicized beef with Drake. Sean and K-Dot also don't have the best of relationships either, with each artist taking subliminal shots over the years.

DJ Hed Confirms Lines Not About K-Dot

While many people presumed the bars were directed at Dot. DJ Hed set the record straight a couple of hours later.

"I talked to Sean," he posted on X. "The bar was 'I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.' And it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini."

The other Gemini is presumed to be Ye whom Big Sean called out in 2021 for owing him $6 million from his time on G.O.O.D Music. Another line on the song may confirm the speculation where Sean raps, "Man this industry is terrible I can’t even vouch/I seen grown men get matching tattoos for the clout."

This may be a reference to Ye, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacey getting matching tattoos in 2022.

Check out Big Sean's Off the Radar Freestyle and DJ Hed's response below.

Watch Big Sean's Off the Radar Freestyle

See DJ Hed Explaining Big Sean Did Not Diss Kendrick Lamar