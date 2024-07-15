The 10 Best Kendrick Lamar Songs Ranked

As one of the most celebrated rappers in history, Kendrick Lamar's catalog is nearly flawless. From 2011's Section.80 through 2022's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick has continued to push the limits of what is possible in hip-hop. He's emerged as a lyrical mastermind, compiling bars that not only reflect inward but commentate on systemic issues plaguing his community and the world. The vulnerability demonstrated across the mere five albums he's released has secured him numerous awards and has already shot him to G.O.A.T. status. His recent dominating reign with "Not Like Us" solidifies him as the voice of a generation, and even as "the King of the West Coast," according to Snoop Dogg.

In looking at what he's had to offer for more than a decade, XXL has compiled a list of the 10 best Kendrick Lamar songs ever and ranked them all. Since K-Dot is such a multifaceted rapper, multiple qualifications were weighed when discussing which songs should make the cut. The final selections include tracks that changed the face of hip-hop culture, lyrically dazzled listeners and provoked conversations among fans that continue on till this day. The songs here appear across several of his albums.

The top few tracks also dominated the charts and could be heard anywhere and everywhere during their reign, but that's not all the 10 picks represent. Many of these tracks also reached outside the confines of hip-hop, leaving an impact on those outside the culture. With Kendrick's wide-reaching ability as a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, these songs best encapsulate K-Dot's creative force.

See the ranking of Kendrick Lamar's 10 best songs below.