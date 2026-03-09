If DaBaby Gets These Hip-Hop Trivia Questions Wrong, He Pays a Brutal Price

Put DaBaby to the test and he's taking the biggest risk to come out on top—even if it means putting himself through some odd challenges. The North Carolina rapper plays hip-hop trivia in XXL's Rhyme and Risk, presented by Stake, to flex his expertise on the culture.

The rules are simple: Pick a number on the board. Match the color behind the number to the trivia question. Answer 15 questions or score 4,000 points to win. Spin the wheel to do a challenge if you answer incorrectly. Seven wrong answers lose the game. But DaBaby insists that's not happening.

From the jump, he goes big on the points. "One thing about me, if you didn't know, I'm super competitive," he boasts. "I don't f**king lose. I walked into a challenge here today and I plan on winning. I got a trophy with my name on it." The 34-year-old MC takes on a 1,000 question first: What part of North Carolina is Petey Pablo from? Since DaBaby is from the southern state himself, this one should be easy. "Goddamn, where the hell you from, bruh? It's a country part of North Carolina." Looks like DaBaby may get stumped on the first round. "You don't get no lifeline on this or nothing?" he asks.

These questions may seem impossible, but there really is something for every kind of rap fan to indulge in. Topics range from: Drake first became famous for acting on which TV show? King Vamp is the nickname for this rapper? Which rapper who got his start in the 1980s is named after the leading male figure in the household? and more. If he gets one wrong, he'll pay a brutal price by eating a mystery jelly bean, creating a rhyme out of a random word and other odd challenges.

See if DaBaby secures the big win and takes home the trophy in XXL's Rhyme and Risk, presented by Stake, below.

Watch DaBaby Play Hip-Hop Trivia in XXL's Rhyme and Risk Presented by Stake