Ranking YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Crazy Feature Run This Year

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the MVP when it comes to guest features this year. In 2026, the Louisiana rapper is having a helluva run delivering sizzling-hot guest verses on other artist's songs.

Earlier this month, he linked up with Yeat and singer Grimes on the ADL tune, "Face The Flamë." The song marks Yeat and YB's third collaboration following their 2023 track "Shmunk."

Another song Top jumped on this year is the fun, sexy track "Better Than Yours" with Coi Leray. On the SkipOnDaBeat and FNZ-produced song, which interpolates Kelis' 2023 pop hit "Milkshake," YoungBoy spits flirty rhymes to Coi. "B**ch got a body, so foreign, she exotic/They gon' stop and start watchin' when she go to pop it/Wanna know how she got it, she tell everybody," he raps.

Elsewhere, YB teamed up with Joyner Lucas for their second collaborative track, "Deep End," which appears on Joyner's project, ADHD 2. On the song, the young rhymer gets serious and explores the mental toll of sustaining a hectic lifestyle while providing for his family. "God, I'm your child, but in these streets, I can't be weak, so I'm a man/I can't be beat, so I'ma stand/I want my kids to know who I am," he raps.

Overall, YoungBoy is proving he's the ultimate collaborator, but the year isn't over yet. So, expect him to appear on more songs with your favorite rappers. Check out XXL's Ranking of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Crazy Feature Run This Year below.

8. Nettspend's "Masked Up" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

7. Jorjiana's "H*e Phase" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

6. Baby Mel's "Make Em Hate" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

5. Coi Leray's "Better Than Yours" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

4. Skrilla's "Free 40" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

3. Yeat's "Face the Flamë" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Grimes

2. Mike WiLL Made-It's "Rooms" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Chief Keef

1. Joyner Lucas' "Deep End" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again

See the 15 Winners for the XXL Awards 2026