Cash Cobain Proves Hip-Hop Trivia on Everything From Castles to Playboi Carti Is Light Work for Him

Cash Cobain plays no games when his hip-hop knowledge is challenged in XXL's Rhyme and Risk, presented by Stake.

The rules are straightforward: Spin the wheel to see the points you're playing for. Select the trivia card that corresponds to your points. Get the question right and earn those points. Get it wrong and pick a challenge from the hat and complete it. Answer 15 questions or score 1,500 points to win. Seven wrong answers and lose the game. Cash Cobain insists this trivia game will be light work.

"I'm about to win this," brags the former 2024 XXL Freshman. "It's about to be a little light work for me. They might try to test me, but you know the vibes."

From the jump, Cash quickly scores 500 points by identifying lyrics from a 2013 Drake anthem and recalling Jay-Z's historic beef with a Queens legend.

"Listen, man, I'ma keep it buck: If these are the hardest questions on here, it's over," he boasts. "It's gonna be a little cakewalk for me, ya heard?"

The 28-year-old rhymer excels in the game by answering topics ranging from which producer helped define the rage rap sound with Playboi Carti, which rapper wore a castle on his head at the 2025 Grammy Awards and who made the song "Rapstar" in 2021.

Just for fun, Cash even tries a mystery jelly bean and immediately regrets it. Take a look as he aims for G.O.A.T. status in the video below.

Watch Cash Cobain Play Hip-Hop Trivia in XXL's Rhyme and Risk Presented by Stake

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