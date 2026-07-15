Future’s First-Week Billboard Sales Numbers for Every Project He Dropped

Future has been putting up crazy sales numbers with his extensive discography for over a decade now, and the run is likely to continue.

Pluto dropped The Real Me on July 10. The project marks his 10th solo studio album and his first solo release since 2024’s Mixtape Pluto, kicking off what will likely become another strong debut in one of hip-hop’s most consistent commercial catalogs.

Looking back at Future’s first-week history, the growth has been steady. His 2012 debut album, Pluto, opened with just over 41,000 units, while Honest in 2014 pushed that number to around 53,000. But things changed fast once he entered his Monster mixtape run later that year.

In 2015, DS2 became the breakthrough moment commercially, moving roughly 151,000 units in its first week and giving Future his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Just months later, his joint project with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, debuted with over 375,000 units sold, which became his biggest debut yet.

From there, the numbers stayed steady.

Future made history in 2017 when both his self-titled LP and HNDRXX debuted at No. 1 in back-to-back weeks (and with six-figure numbers), making him the first artist ever to replace himself atop the Billboard 200. Years later, he was still posting major openings, with I Never Liked You delivering one of the biggest solo debuts of his career and both of his 2024 projects with Metro Boomin opening at No. 1.

Even as the industry shifted into the streaming era, the Atlanta native’s numbers never fell off.

As we await the first-week sales numbers for The Real Me next week, revisit Future's first-week sales numbers on the Billboard 200 chart throughout his career below.

See Future's First-Week Billboard Sales for All His Projects