Future Releases His 10th Solo Album The Real Me

Future's first solo studio album in four years, The Real Me, has arrived.

On Friday (July 10), the 22-track effort was released to streaming services, marking the Atlanta rapper's 10th solo studio album and his first solo release since 2024’s Mixtape Pluto.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story on July 1, Pluto shared a conversation he'd had over dinner that explained his motivations behind the project and its title.

"I love true love. I don’t want fake love," he told a woman he was talking to. "True love is like having another life. It’s like having another hit record. How many people can get that?"

He continued: "If you see me out with a f**king girl holding her hand, she like, ’Ni**a I still love you. I love you when you holding another b**ch hand!’" he said. "It ain’t right [but] that’s just unconditional love. I’m still who I am. It don’t matter what. You love me on who I am, [whether] I got temptations or not."

"I’m at a point in my life I’m being the real me," he explained. "You suffer because you can’t even show the people who you really are. That’s why I’m making this album, The Real Me. Because I want people to know this is the real me."

Future first teased the effort back in January, asking fans to help name his new album with a post to his Instagram Story. Then in June, Spotify billboards began popping up with the acronym T.R.M., before he unveiled the full name and release date alongside the LP's lead single, "Radio," on June 15.

Stream Future's The Real Me below.

Future's The Real Me Tracklist

1. "Fu*k a Interview"

2. "One Two"

3. "No Misery"

4. "California Girls"

5. "Tank Top Playa"

6. "Weight Up"

7. "Konnichiwa"

8. "Trench Coat"

9. "Snow in Skyami"

10. "Build a B**ch"

11. "Radio"

12. "2018"

13. "Money Over Everything"

14. "Off the Hinge"

15. "If I Could"

16. "Big Moment"

17. "Cast a Spell"

18. "Kick"

19. "Hollywood"

20. "Feeling I Give"

21. "Alice"

22. "Eye to Eye"

Listen to Future's New Album

Future The Real You

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