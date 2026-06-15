Future Set to Drop 10th Solo Album The Real Me

Future is returning to the rap game with his 10th solo album called The Real Me.

On Monday (June 15), Hendrix and Spotify joined forces to announce the upcoming release of the Atlanta rapper's new project, The Real Me. In the promo ad, which can be viewed below, the words "Future The Real Me" is featured in blotted black ink behind a fiery red background. The Spotify logo is also featured, which suggests the album is an exclusive drop on the streaming platform. No release date has been announced.

The promo comes after Pluto has been hinting he's been working on new music. Back in March, the Freebandz leader hopped on Twitter to confirm he was in "album mode" after several unreleased tracks surfaced online.

The Real Me will be Future's first music project since going back-to-back with his collaborative albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You with Metro Boomin in 2024. In May, the 42-year-old rapper-producer reunited with Drake on the Iceman track "Ran to Atlanta," featuring Molly Santana, which officially squashed rumors that he and Drizzy had beef with each other.

Future also partnered with Tyla for the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, "Game Time." Last Friday (June 12), the duo performed their song at the USA Opening Ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

See Future's Announcement of His New Album The Real Me on Spotify Below

Watch Future and Tyla Perform the FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem "Game Time" Below

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