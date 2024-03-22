Future and Metro Boomin Drop We Don’t Trust You Album

Future and Metro Boomin have finally delivered on the most anticipated rapper-producer album of the year with the release of their joint effort, We Don't Trust You.

Future and Metro Boomin Finally Feed the Fans

On Friday (March 22), Metro and Future kicked off the first week of spring with the drop We Don't Trust You, a 17-song effort that blends the rapper's traptastic rhymes and Metro's booming beats.

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd appear as guest features while "Like That" and "Seen It All" are early standouts. Kendrick takes subliminal shots at Drake and J. Cole on "Like That." Metro Boomin flips Mobb Deep's "Quiet Storm" beat for Future to rap over on "Seen It All."

The album title is inspired by Metro's producer tag, "If Young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you," which was created by Future. This is the first installment of the two-album release. Future and Metro will release the second volume of We Don't Trust You on April 12.

The Silence Over This Album Was Loud

The two artists have kept fans at the edge of their tweets in anticipation for the album for over a year. Metro has even jokingly told fans in the past that he couldn't finish the project until he beat a video game. While moments like that may have irked some of their supporters, the silence over when the album was actually dropping or what could be expected on the effort was deafening.

All that came to a stop when Metro and Future officially announced the album title and release dates on March 8. In the trailer, they hit the desert in their finest suits and ride out in style as wise words from the late great Prodigy soundtracks the moment.

"Got a lot of f**kin' garbage-a*s rappers out here, runnin’ around like these n***as ain't supposed to be rappin', son, ya na'mean? This game's meant for select circle few, select few, man," Prodigy says.

Check out Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album below.

Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You Tracklist

1. "We Don’t Trust You"

2. "Young Metro" featuring The Weeknd

3. "Ice Attack"

4. "Type S**t" featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti

5. "Claustrophobic"

6. "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar

7. "Slimed In"

8. "Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)"

9. "Cinderella" featuring Travis Scott

10. "Runnin Outta Time"

11. "Fried (She’s a Vibe)"

12. "Ain’t No Love"

13. "Everyday Hustle" featuring Rick Ross

14. "GTA"

15. "Seen It All"

16. "WTFYM"

17. "Where My Twin At"

