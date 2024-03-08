Future and Metro Boomin Don’t Trust You – New Joint Album Is Finally Coming

The long-awaited Future and Metro Boomin collab album is finally on the way and it looks like fans might be getting two projects for having to wait so long.

Future and Metro Boomin Announce New Album

On Friday (March 8), Future and Metro released a trailer on Instagram for their highly anticipated collab album, which has been revealed to be titled We Don't Trust You. In the trailer, which can be seen below, both artists are out in the desert driving matching white Rolls Royces. The clip is narrated by the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep.

"A lot of f**king garbage-a*s rappers out here running around like...These n***as ain't supposed to be rappers," P says. "This game is meant for a select circle of few. It's a select few. And that's what it is today. Ain't nothing changed. Always remember that."

The video concludes by displaying two dates: March 22 and April 12.

Future and Metro Boomin Album Finally Coming

A joint album from Future and Metro has been being teased for a couple years now. Last March, Metro confirmed the album was coming during an interview with FLAUNT magazine. Since then, the duo has continued to tease the project but offered no solid details. Until now.

Check out Future and Metro Boomin's official announcement that their joint album is dropping below.

Watch the We Don't Trust You Trailer