Ye Reveals Future Asked Him to Record ‘Like That’ Remix, Claims Everybody Was Excited to Diss Drake

Ye says Future asked him to record the new "Like That (Remix)" and claims everybody was excited to diss Drake.

Ye Says Future Called Him Into the Studio for "Like That (Remix)"

On Monday (April 22), a few more previews of Ye's upcoming appearance on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast surfaced online. With the interview set to premiere in full at p.m. on Monday via Yeezy.com, Ye reveals that Future personally called him to hop on the remix to Hendrix and Metro Boomin's chart-topping track "Like That." Much like the original version that features Kendrick Lamar, the remix intends to throw shots at Drake, which Kanye says is being met with a certain level of excitement from all involved.

"Pluto called me," Ye explains in the video below. "I went to the studio, laid that and then we went through the creative process...You know, everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited, we was energized."

On Future and Metro's "Like That (Remix)," Ye takes direct aim at Drake.

"You know we had to get the hooligans up here and we gon' take this p***y n***a out," Ye says at the start of the remix seemingly in reference to Drizzy.

He then raps lines like, "Y'all so outta sight, outta mind/I can't even think of a Drake line."

Ye Thinks Universal Music Group and the Label's CEO Lucian Grainge Are Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy"

Elsewhere in the upcoming episode of The Download, Ye throws more shots at the 6 God by referencing Drake's song "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexyy Red and SZA. He tells interviewer Justin Laboy that in his opinion, Drizzy himself has a "rich baby daddy" in the form of Universal Music Group and the label's CEO Lucian Grainge. The implication is that Grainge and UMG are strategically placing Drake in positions of power within the music industry.

"Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal," Ye opines below. "He's like, 'Man, my daddy got it.' You know what I'm sayin'? It's like, 'My daddy control the spins, my daddy control the DSPs.' Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian."

Why Is Ye So Excited to Driss Drake?

Ye seems to be inserting himself into Drake's ongoing beef with Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, and others, without his name ever having been mentioned in the current round of diss tracks. However, Ye's stance doesn't come as too much of a surprise given his long, storied history with the Toronto MC. After what appeared to be a bit of a cold war between the two influential rappers throughout the 2010s, rumors of a full-fledged beef came to fruition in 2018. After Pusha T exposed Drake's son Adonis to the world on "The Story of Adidon," Drizzy accused Ye of providing Push with the secret info.

After a few more years of subliminal shots on wax, Ye and Drake squashed their beef for a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Chicago in 2021. However, after Drake used Kim Kardashian's voice for the 2023 track "Search and Rescue," the beef was reignited. In March of 2024, Ye hit up Instagram and wrote "F**k Drake" before solidifying the smoke one month later with his appearance on the "Like That (Remix)."

In the clips below, check out Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" featuring Ye and watch Ye explain how Pluto tapped him to record the song. Kanye also clowns Drake by describing who he thinks Drake's "rich baby daddy" is.

Watch Ye Explain How Future Asked Him to Record the "Like That" Remix and Say How Excited They Were to Diss Drake

Watch Ye Say Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" Is Lucian Grainge and Universal Music Group

Listen to Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" Featuring Ye