Kendrick Lamar has returned fire with a new diss track aimed at Drake titled "6:16 in LA," and there are numerous meanings behind the title of the song.

K-Dot's latest attack on Drizzy appeared on the former's Instagram account on Friday (May 3). Fans have already begun to dissect the track. "6:16 in LA" is Kendrick's second diss track aimed at Drake in less than a week following "Euphoria," which dropped this past Tuesday (April 30).

Before even getting into the song, the title of Kung Fu Kenny's new diss has a variety of meanings. Fans began picking the title apart almost immediately, citing bible verses, historical events and other instances of the 6:16 appearing throughout history—not to mention, the track itself dropped right before 6:16 a.m. PST on Friday. However, a few speculative claims are floating around the internet that aren't exactly accurate.

As the speculations continue to pour in about what Kendrick could be referencing with the title "6:16 in LA," a few of the major theories being reshared on social media are actually false. Some fans claimed the photo of a pair of leather gloves on the cover of Kendrick's latest diss are in reference to when O.J. Simpson tried on the infamous gloves during his murder trial back in 1994. Fans believed that Simpson tried on the gloves in court on June 16, 1994. This is false, as O.J. attempted to put the gloves on on June 15, 1994.

Additionally, fans claimed that Nicole Simpson Brown was declared dead at 6:16 am when she was found outside her Los Angeles townhouse on June 12, 1994. However, she was declared dead on the scene, which happened around 12:10 a.m. that morning. Fans also claimed that O.J. Simpson officially became a suspect on June 16, 1994, but he wasn't deemed a suspect until June 17.

To clarify what's real from the fake, here are some of the factual meanings behind the title of Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in LA" that are proven true and a few connections that may be possible in K-Dot's line of thinking.