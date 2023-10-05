Drake Drops New Song and Video ‘8AM in Charlotte’ – Watch

Drake has dropped off the new track "8AM in Charlotte" ahead of his For All the Dogs album release.

Drake Releases New Song and Video for "8AM in Charlotte"

It looks like Drake's new album For All the Dogs is officially loading. On Thursday (Oct. 5), Drizzy released the latest album cut "8AM in Charlotte" along with a music video that features his son Adonis.

Opposite of the first single, "Slime You Out," which featured heavy R&B vibes, Drake is flexing his rapping skills on the new track. Drake taps in with Griselda frequent collaborator Conductor Williams on the production, which is highlighted by slow piano chords and a choir sample.

"The money speakin' for itself, I call it fortune-tell/Fire top from a b***h that work in corporate sales/Chinchilla ushanka, we skiin' out in Courchevel," Drake raps. "Breakin' news, they tried to kill him, but the boy prevails/I leave for tour and my n***as fu**in' go to jail/Preachin' to the dogs 'bout wantin' more for themselves/It's weighin' heavy on my moral scale/Knowin' they gon' sell another citizen 'cane, they think they Orson Welles."

The video for the track, which can be seen below, begins with a skit where Adonis explains his drawing of the For All the Dogs album cover. It also shows Drake rapping with Adonis by his side along with shots Drake and his crew.

The song continues Drake's run of timestamp tracks including "7AM in Germany," "9AM in Dalls," "7AM in Bridal Path," "6PM in New York," "5AM in Toronto" and "4PM in Calabasas."

Drake's New Album

Drake's highly anticipated For All the Dogs album is slated to drop on Friday (Oct. 6). The rapper recently announced he will be hosting an episode of Table for One on Sound 42 tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

See Drake's "8AM in Charlotte" music video below.

Watch Drake's New Video