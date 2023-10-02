See Everything Drake Spent $400,000 on Gifts to Fans During It’s All a Blur Tour
Drake's It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage has been filled with many memorable moments, but one notable aspect of the tour has been Drizzy's generosity toward his fans. His supporters have shown love in numerous ways during the extensive trek. Most notably, it's been through an extensive collection of bras women have given Drake, which he's collected along the way. Throughout the tour, the rapper has done his best to pay it forward. While Drake's shows have been memorable for having a larger-than-life figure of the late Virgil Abloh and a look-alike from the rhymer's childhood, it was his gift-giving abilities that seemed to catch fans' attention most.
There have been many occasions during the tour when Drizzy paid back the fans who shelled out some serious cash to see him perform. Other times, he's provided gifts in the form of purses. As a result, The Boy has given away $400,000 in straight cash or various presents to his supporters. Drake's philanthropy takes many shapes on road. He most recently gifted a fan $50,000 to ease a broken heart after the man disclosed that his girlfriend dumped him right before the show. Drake also flew out a die-hard fan in first class to his show in Atlanta, and even opted to pay for a newlyweds' honeymoon.
With Drake's new album, For All the Dogs, set to arrive on Friday (Oct. 6), there's a chance the 6 God may be giving his fans even more down the line. For now, XXL takes a look at the generosity Drake has shown on his It's All A Blur Tour. Hopefully, there will be more to come as the tour continues through the end of the year. Check out the whopping $400,000 total he gave to fans in some way below.
$230,000 Fine for Breaking Curfew
While Drake didn't exactly give his Detroit fans $230,000 during his July 8 show, he essentially did in order to perform a little bit longer for them.
In a video captured of his performance at Little Caesars Arena in the city, the rapper can be seen telling the audience he is knowingly violating the venue's curfew. Drizzy claimed that he’d be fined $10,000 per minute past the allotted time slot, but said he'd take the blow for his fans.
“It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” he said to the audience. “But I don’t give a f**k. We’re doing this whole song. Let’s go.”
While there has since been some debate as to whether Drizzy actually violated any curfew, it's a generous sentiment nonetheless.
$30,000 Birkin Bag Gifted to a Lucky Fan
Drake didn't just give away cash during his time on the road. The 6 God also handed out a few pricey bags to some lucky ladies in the audience. During a show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 16, Drake sauntered out on stage with a $30,000 bag in his hand. He then casually gifted it to a woman in the front row, and asked security to make sure she left the venue safely at the end of the night.
"Drake ain't cheap," Drake said before finding the lucky recipient. "Give this to her right here. Give her that nice little Birkin bag. Give that girl that nice little Birkin. Take that home with you. Make sure she has security on the way out, too, so nobody robs here for it."
$50,000 to Fan Who Spent Furniture Money on a Ticket
He also dropped $50,000 on another fan after spotting their sign at his sold-out Las Vegas show on Sept. 2. The fan in question claimed to have opted for a ticket to see Drake over furnishing his own home, and Drizzy thought it best to reimburse them.
"Drake I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,” Drake read from the fan’s sign. "My manager is my DJ, right. Is he over there? He’s right there? You know what? My man, your furniture money, I'ma give you 50 bands tonight ’cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight."
Drake continued: "That’s real s**t. I f**k with you. Aye, listen! Listen! This what life is about. I’m tryna teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you is going through!"
Estimated $10,000 Chanel Bag to Pay Fan Back for Four Tickets
A celebration was had for one of Drake's super fans during a show in Houston on Sept. 17. The fan bought four tickets to see Drizzy and 21 Savage perform, and claimed that she had to give out an extra 50 Brazilian waxes in order to purchase the tix. So, he returned the favor by handing her a new Chanel bag.
"So, you own a spa or something?" Drake said into the mic. "She said, ‘I had to wax 50 pussies this week.’ Give her the Chanel bag."
The bag Drake's gave his loyal supporter sells for around $9,600.
$10,000 and First-Class Plane Ticket to Super Fan
During one of his shows in Houston on Sept. 18, Drake noticed that he had seen a person in the front row before. It appeared that the super fan had traveled from Brooklyn all across the country to see her favorite rapper perform, and Drake thought it best to pay it forward.
"It's this girl right here," he said while pointing at the concertgoer. "I swear, I don’t know what kind of effort you put in, but I see you every show." Like, you are standing right here every single show. I see all the shows you’ve been to Brooklyn, Dallas, Dallas, Houston, Houston, and you got one more in Atlanta."
Drake went on to say that the next show was on him.
"Alright, I’m going to fly you first-class to Atlanta," he said. "I'ma let you watch the show from the VIP, like, we’re gonna put you somewhere real nice. And I’ma give you 10 bands so you can spend it… You’ve been reppin’ real hard this whole tour. Yeah, I f**k with you. That's what I love to do. I love to show love."
Estimated $2,000 for Newlyweds' Honeymoon
Drake's Atlanta show on Sept. 28 saw the 6 God paying homage to the city's late hometown hero Takeoff. He commended the city for being the "most important place in rap music." Drake also took a moment halfway through the show to shout out two fans who are newlyweds. They disclosed to the 6 God that they had skipped their honeymoon in order to be in the audience.
"She brought a sign to the show that says we canceled our honeymoon for this," Drake said. "Since we in Atlanta tonight and I'm feeling all the love from everybody. One of my favorite places in the world, you know what it is? It's a place called Turks and Caicos. I'm gonna send y'all to Turks and Caicos."
If Drake were to send the couple on a round trip flight from Atlanta to Turks and Caicos Islands, it would be an estimated $1,900.
$50,000 to Man Who Got Dumped by His Girlfriend
Drake demonstrated his philanthropic spirit most recently to a heartbroken concert attendee in Miami on Sept. 29, whose sign caught the Toronto native's attention.
"Aye, I gotta read that sign, I like that sign,” he said upon noticing it. “That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually, I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’d do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s**t like that."
The sign read, "I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss." Drake supported the fan's use of his two previous album titles in order to convey his message, and said he was gonna help him "flex on her tonight."
"You know what? She’s gonna feel real f**ked up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands so you gon’ flex on her tonight," Drake told the roaring crowd. "That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight! And I won’t say it how y’all said it, but f**k that young lady."