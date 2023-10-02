See Everything Drake Spent $400,000 on Gifts to Fans During It’s All a Blur Tour

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage has been filled with many memorable moments, but one notable aspect of the tour has been Drizzy's generosity toward his fans. His supporters have shown love in numerous ways during the extensive trek. Most notably, it's been through an extensive collection of bras women have given Drake, which he's collected along the way. Throughout the tour, the rapper has done his best to pay it forward. While Drake's shows have been memorable for having a larger-than-life figure of the late Virgil Abloh and a look-alike from the rhymer's childhood, it was his gift-giving abilities that seemed to catch fans' attention most.

There have been many occasions during the tour when Drizzy paid back the fans who shelled out some serious cash to see him perform. Other times, he's provided gifts in the form of purses. As a result, The Boy has given away $400,000 in straight cash or various presents to his supporters. Drake's philanthropy takes many shapes on road. He most recently gifted a fan $50,000 to ease a broken heart after the man disclosed that his girlfriend dumped him right before the show. Drake also flew out a die-hard fan in first class to his show in Atlanta, and even opted to pay for a newlyweds' honeymoon.

With Drake's new album, For All the Dogs, set to arrive on Friday (Oct. 6), there's a chance the 6 God may be giving his fans even more down the line. For now, XXL takes a look at the generosity Drake has shown on his It's All A Blur Tour. Hopefully, there will be more to come as the tour continues through the end of the year. Check out the whopping $400,000 total he gave to fans in some way below.