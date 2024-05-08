Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Shatters One of Drake’s Spotify Records – Report

Kendrick Lamar reportedly shatters one of Drake's long-standing Spotify records thanks to the success of his latest diss track "Not Like Us" aimed at Drake.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Spotify Record

On Wednesday (May 8), Chart Data reported that Kendrick's "Not Like Us" has officially dethroned Drake's "Girls Wants Girls" for the biggest single-day streams of a hip-hop song. The diss track reportedly hit No. 1 on the U.S. Spotify chart with a one-day high of 10.986 million streams. This also set another record in the process for the biggest streaming day for a hip-hop song in 2024.

"Girls Want Girls" featuring Lil Baby appeared on Drake's 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, and emerged as a fan-favorite with over 6.593 million streams in a single day, breaking the Spotify record for biggest single-day streams at that time.

Drake's Security Guard Badly Injured in Drive-By Shooting Outside Rapper's Home

The new record Kendrick broke comes as his fiery beef with Drake continues to escalate. Things took an unfortunate turn on Tuesday (May 7), when it was reported that someone had been shot outside Drake's Bridle Path home in Toronto. The Toronto Sun reported that the victim is a 48-year-old security guard. Witnesses said he was shot in a drive-by attack around 2:09 a.m. and is currently hospitalized for his injuries.

The security guard was reportedly shot in his upper chest and was unconscious when police arrived on the scene. He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and went in for emergency surgery upon arrival. The wounds are not life-threatening, according to a source. Drake was not harmed during the shooting, and it's unclear if he was home at the time.

