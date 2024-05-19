Drake Loses Big After Betting $565,000 on Boxer Tyson Fury to Beat Oleksandr Usyk

It looks like the "Drake curse" has struck again with the rap star losing a bet of $565,000 on boxer Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk.

Drake Loses $565,000 Betting on Tyson Fury

Drake lost big after he bet a whopping $565,000 on boxer Tyson Fury to beat his opponent Oleksandr Usyk. However, on Saturday (May 18), Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk in a split decision at the sold-out Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the Fury-Usyk boxing match, one judge originally gave the score as 114-113 in Fury's favor. However, this decision was reversed by two other judges, who scored the match 114-113 and 115-112 in favor of Usyk, resulting in Fury's first professional defeat, according to ESPN. Usyk is now the undisputed heavyweight champion in the world.

The Dreaded Drake Curse Strikes Again?

Earlier on Saturday, Drake hopped on his Instagram Story to reveal his Stakes betting slip of $565,000 on Fury to win. If the Englishman had won, Drizzy would have pocketed over $1 million.

On social media, fans joked at Drake's apparent curse, due to his long history of losing thousands of dollars betting on sporting events.

"Drake just loves losing money, does he? It really is a f**king curse," wrote one person on X.

Another fan joked: "@Drake needed that @Tyson_Fury bet to come through to hire better writers to respond to @kendricklamar hahaha."

Drake had won a big bet earlier this year. In February of 2024, the OVO Sound leader emerged victorious after placing a hefty $1.15 million bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl. The Chiefs' thrilling overtime 25-22 win over the 49ers resulted in a reported $2.3 million payday for Drake.

Read More: The Debate Over Whether Drake Is a Culture Vulture or Not Soars

See Drake's betting slip and highlights from the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk boxing match below.

See Drake's Stakes Betting Slip

Drake bets on Tyson Fury to win his boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Boxing Highlights