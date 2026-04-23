Drake is the most-streamed rapper of all time on Spotify.

On Thursday (April 23), Spotify celebrated their 20th anniversary and unveiled their lists of the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, podcasts and audiobooks since its launch. On the streaming platform's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time list, Drake came in at No. 3 behind Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, who was No. 1.

Other artists on the tally included The Weeknd (No. 4), Eminem (No. 9), Ye (No. 10), Travis Scott (No. 11), Post Malone (No. 13), Kendrick Lamar (No. 18), Future (No. 19) and the late Chicago rhymer Juice Wrld (No. 20).

On the Most-Streamed Albums of All Time list, The Weeknd notched three albums: Starboy (No. 2), After Hours (No. 5) and Beauty Behind The Madness (No. 20). Other projects on the list included Post Malone's Hollywood's Burning (No. 7) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (No. 12), XXXTentacion's ? (No. 13), Drake's Views (No. 17) and Scorpion (No. 19).

On the Most-Streamed Songs of All Time tally, The Weeknd secured the top spot with "Blinding Lights" (No. 1), followed by "Starboy" featuring Daft Punk at No. 4. Other notable tracks appearing on the list include Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" (No. 7), Drake's "One Dance" featuring Wizkid and Kyla (No. 8) and The Kid LAROI's "Stay" with Justin Bieber (No. 10).

Although Spotify didn't include any hard data regarding Drake's exact streaming figures, the Canadian rap superstar held onto his rap dominance by closing out in 2025 as the platform's most-streamed rapper for the 11th consecutive year with nearly 18 billion streams.

See Spotify's Most Streamed Artists and Songs of All Time below

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