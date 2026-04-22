Fans Really Want Drake and Future to Reunite on Iceman Album Despite Their Rumored Falling Out

Now that Drake's release date for his Iceman album has finally been revealed, fans are really hoping that Drizzy and Future will reunite on the project despite their rumored falling out.

Fans are happy now that the release date for Drake's Iceman album has been announced. On Tuesday (April 21), Twitch streamer Kishka found Drizzy's Iceman release date hidden in a blue bag inside an ice block.

The Canadian broadcaster then went to the 6 God's Toronto mansion, dubbed "The Embassy," and opened up a large-print magazine on camera, which revealed Iceman's release date: May 15. Additionally, there's an inscription that read, "20 24 26 will be my year."

After the news broke about the project's release date, speculation started running wild online about whether Future will appear on Drake's Iceman album despite their rumored falling out. As you may recall, Future and Metro Boomin's dropped their collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, in 2024, which featured the blistering diss track "Like That," where Kendrick Lamar destroyed any thought of The Big 3 in rap that included Drake.

Of course, the song sparked one of the most historic rap battles of all time between Drizzy and K-Dot, which concluded with the Compton rhymer winning the battle with his ubiquitous diss track, "Not Like Us."

Drake reportedly felt betrayed by Future for allowing Kendrick to disrespect him on "Like That." However, Future was confused by Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss because Hendrix believes he's in The Big 3. Despite rumors that the OVO leader and Future Hendrix had buried the hatchet in 2024, neither camp has actually confirmed they've officially resolved their differences.

Nonetheless, fans on social media are really hoping that Drake and Future reunite on Iceman.

"Iceman on May 15th... I hope Drake and Future made amends," wrote one person on X.

Another fan added his wish list of guest features on Iceman. "Features I want on Iceman: Dave, Future, J. Cole, Tems/Jhene Aiko," he wrote.

Finally, a third person wrote an emotional post reminiscing over Drake and Future's previous 2015 collaborative album, What a Time to be Alive, and hoping they will reunite on Iceman.

"If Drake and Future actually reunite on Iceman I might actually shed a tear man can't believe I forgot what we used to have," he wrote, while sharing an image of the WATTBA cover art.

Hopefully, Drake is reading the fans' response to the Iceman release date and will reach out to Future to reconcile and delivered what the fans want on his project.

Read Fans' Hopeful Posts for Future and Drake to Reunite on Iceman Album Despite Their Rumored Falling Out

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