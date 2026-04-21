Streamer Reveals Drake’s Iceman Album Release Date After Finding Bag Inside Ice Block

Popular Twitch streamer Kishka reveals Drake's Iceman album release date after finding a bag inside an ice block.

On Tuesday (April 21), roughly 24 hours after Drake launched his release date promo challenge, Twitch streamer Kishka found Drizzy's Iceman release date hidden in a blue bag inside an ice block. Afterward, the Canadian broadcaster went to the rap star's Toronto mansion, dubbed "The Embassy," and revealed it.

In the video below, Kishka opened up the large-print magazine on camera, which revealed that Iceman is set to arrive on May 15. Additionally, there's an inscription that reads, "2026 will be my year."

As a reward for Kishka's hard work in ice picking through hundreds of frozen blocks, Drake gifted the streamer a bag of money in Canadian currency. The OVO Sound leader even saluted Kishka for finding the prize, albeit, strangely, from the window of his luxurious mansion.

Kishka's major find and huge monetary windfall comes after fans converged to Drake's ice structure on Monday (April 20) to find the hidden treasure that would reveal his Iceman album release date.

The massive installation of hundreds of ice blocks was located in a Toronto-area parking lot. Aubrey supporters showed up to take selfies and marvel at the gigantic man-made glacier. Soon, several people went ham on the icy structures by either hitting them with ice axes, or setting them ablaze with blowtorches.

One person actually offered up a free car to anyone capable of finding a key he said was stashed deep inside one of the ice blocks. However, once people started igniting fires atop the massive installation, police had to come in and force the crowd to disperse.

Luckily, no one got hurt trying to find the elusive Iceman release date.

See Kishka Reveal Drake's Iceman Release Date

Watch the Full Unveiling of Drake's Iceman Release Date

Get our free mobile app