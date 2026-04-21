Fans Take Drastic Measures on Day 1 of Drake’s Ice Structure to Find His Album Release Date

Fans come out for Day 1 of Drake’s ice structure to find his Iceman album release date.

On Monday (April 20), Drizzy revealed that his album release date is hidden in a massive ice structure that has been placed in a Toronto parking lot. Of course, fans arrived in droves to peep the massive installation. What began as Aubrey supporters showing up to take selfies and marvel at the gigantic man-made glacier, evolved into people taking it upon themselves to try and get to the release date before the ice melts naturally.

Fans went at the structure with blowtorches, pick axes and even charcoal and lighter fluid. One man even offered a free car to anyone who could find a key he stashed in the gigantic ice block. After fires were set atop the structure, police stepped in and made the crowd disperse.

Drake has been teasing his Iceman album for over a year now. Last month, he confirmed it is coming soon. However, he has yet to announce the release date for the LP, will be his ninth solo studio album.

According to some estimates, it will take the ice roughly four days to melt on its own and the mystery of the Iceman release date is revealed. Some theories have the album dropping on Friday (April 24), while others say the project could drop as late as July.

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