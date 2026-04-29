Meek Mill Says He’s Made $80 Million Off Rap Since Drake Beef

Meek Mill says he's made $80 million off rap since his beef with Drake.

On Monday (April 27), the Philadelphia rapper commented on X about his journey as an indie artist.

"Since I went independent sh*t been moving so weird," he wrote. "I'm still selling out all my shows that's why I made that Charlamagne sh*t a issue ... I made like 80m off rap since drake beef he not on my level of achievements to tell lies about my brand to the masses .. that's was that."

"And yes I'm still making money!" he added in a separate tweet.

Meek later confirmed that his $80 million come-up was not due to the Drake beef, but rather Meek's exceptional musical output in the aftermath.

"Not because of the beef, I went to prison had the biggest movement and came home and made the best album of my life!" he continued.

Meek mentioned Charlamagne Tha God in reference to the Breakfast Club cohost saying Meek's career never recovered from the Drake beef during an episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast last month. Charlamagne's comments drew the of ire of Meek, who blasted Charlamagne in several social media posts.

While Meek Mill and Drake's 2015 beef could be considered a setback in Meek's career, he followed up the situation by dropping some of the best music in his discography, including the platinum album Championships.

Check out Meek Mill's post about being up $80 million since the Drake beef below.

See Meek Mill Insist He's Made $80 Million Since His Lyrical Squabble With Drake

See Rappers' Other Streams of Income