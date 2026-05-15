Drake Disses the Big Three, Rick Ross and Jay-Z on Iceman Album

Drake disses the big three, Rick Ross and Jay-Z on several different songs on the just-released Iceman album.

On Friday (May 15), Drake delivered his Iceman album as promised as well as two additional projects, Maid of Honour and Habibti. However, on the Iceman LP, Drizzy sent plenty of lyrical shots at his adversaries like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole (two artists of the so-called "Big 3"), Rick Ross, Jay-Z and even Mustard who produced K-Dot's ubiquitous Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

On "Make Them Pay," the OVO Sound leader downplays the "Big 3" of rap, which included him, J. Cole and Kendrick.

"F**k a big three anyway there was too many chefs in the kitchen/It was a mess to begin with," he raps on the song.

Drizzy targets the Compton rhymer on several Iceman songs. On Dust, the 6 God boldly proclaims that none of his Kendrick's diss tracks were memorable.

"What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I don't remember it going like that, I don't remember one word of your raps," he spits.

Elsewhere, on "Make Them Pay," Drake appears to take shots at Rozay and calls out DJ Khaled for his silence regarding the ongoing humanitarian conflict in Palestine.

"Dog, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed, he raps about the Miami bawse.

"And your people are still waiting for free Palestine/But apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green," Drake rhymes in regards to Khaled.

Jay gets thrown under the bus courtesy of the 6 God on "Make Them Pay" and "Whisper My Name."

"I'll take $500k, not the dinner, I never could learn sh*t from none of y'all," Drake spits on the latter song.

Drake also takes a direct shot at Mustard. On "2 Hard 4 The Radio," which pays homage to the late Mac Dre's song, "Too Hard For the F**kin' Radio," Drizzy suggests that the producer can't make any more hits.

"Mustard heard about us, gotta catch up to the slaps, you ain't had one since me and YG rapped," he rhymes, adding, "Facts/nine hundred million for the tracks/"Rack City," bi**h, we remember that/Yeah, you should try and get back to that."

Drake went scorched earth on his enemies on Iceman

See Drake's Lyrics Dissing the Big Three, Rick Ross and Jay-Z on Iceman Album

Watch Drake's "Make Them Pay" Music Video

Watch Drake's "2 Hard 4 the Radio" Music Video

Stream Drake's New Iceman Album

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