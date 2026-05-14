297 Days and an Immersive Rollout Later, Drake’s Iceman Album Drops Tonight

After 297 days and an immersive rollout, Drake's new Iceman drops on Friday (May 15).

First officially announced on July 21, 2025, the lead-up to the LP has included the Iceman episodes last summer, which featured the singles "What Did I Miss," "Which One" and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. Then things went quiet, save for some cryptic posts.

However, last month, Drizzy added to the hype by hiding the release date in a massive ice installation in a Toronto parking lot. In less than 24 hours, it was freed from the man-made ice block by popular Twitch streamer Kishka, who revealed the release date as May 15 and received a cash prize for his efforts.

On Wednesday (May 13), multiple Drake songs leaked, including one titled "1 AM in Albany," where Drake addresses Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, LeBron James and more. However, it is not clear if the songs will appear on the album.

As of press time, Drake has yet to reveal the album's cover art and tracklist. However, it is rumored to feature guest appearances from Future, Molly Santana and Karol G. There is also speculation that Aubrey will also address A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled on the album.

Drake will drop Iceman episode four tonight at 9:45 p.m. in the hours leading up to the long-awaited LP finally hitting streaming platforms at midnight.

Check out highlights from Drake's Iceman album rollout below.

See the Biggest Moments From Drake's Iceman Album Rollout

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