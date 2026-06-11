Baby Keem Insists He’s Better Than the Current Big Three of Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole

Baby Keem insists he's better than rap's current big three of Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole.

On Wednesday (June 10), Keem sat down for an interview with Elsie Not Elise, where he talked about his latest album, Ca$ino, creativity, confidence and more. During the chat, the Las Vegas rapper was asked if he had aspirations to be a figurehead in hip-hop on the level of the big three.

"No. I think it's like a cop-out," Keem responded. "People should just stop saying that. I think music is...Let me reframe that. No. You're putting boundaries on it."

"I want to be one of the greatest of all time," he continued. "The new generation thing, I think I'm better than members of the current big three. I don't view it like that. I never viewed it that way. Yes, there's age, and there's a new generation, for sure...I don't want to be the best of the weakest. I want to be the best of the best. That should be the mentality of everybody coming up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keem named his inspirations in hip-hop, citing Eminem, Ye, Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion as some of his biggest influences.

"Die for My B**ch was inspired by [XXXTentacion]," Keem revealed. "In the fact that me being like, I don't have to be a singer or just a rapper. I can do both at a high level."

See Baby Keem talk about being better than the big three, his inspirations and more below.

Watch Baby Keem Instist He's Better Than Rap's Current Big Three

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