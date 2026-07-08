J. Cole Launches The Fall-Off Magazine Featuring Interviews With J.I.D, GloRilla, Larry June and More

J. Cole is reviving print magazines in an era that has turned increasingly digital with the release of The Fall-Off Magazine, and it features interviews with the likes of J.I.D, GloRilla, Larry June and more.

On Wednesday (July 8), Cole announced the 144-page publication as an "homage to the rich tradition of Hip-Hop print journalism." Available in a limited-print run, the mag chronicles hip-hop's evolution through original reporting, photography and design from over 60 creatives.

The cover reveals interviews with the aforementioned artists as well as Lauryn Hill and cover star Cole himself, plus "re-reviews" of some of the debut albums of rap legends.

In a statement, the mag's Editor-In-Chief, Bonsu Thompson, said, "Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector’s edition arrives when most needed by its audience. Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once. So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of star power to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed."

The release comes just ahead of Cole's Fall-Off World Tour, which kicks off in his home state of North Carolina on July 11 and wraps in South Africa in December. The trek supports his seventh and final studio album, The Fall-Off, released in February.

Check out the cover of The Fall-Off Magazine below and purchase your own copy over at The Fall-Off's website.

See the Cover of The Fall-Off Magazine

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