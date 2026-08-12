Larry June and Jhené Aiko Hard Launch Relationship After Months of Rumors in ‘California Dreamin’ Video

Larry June and Jhené Aiko have confirmed their relationship after months of rumors with the release of a music video for their new collab, "California Dreamin."

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), the pair dropped the visual for the track, and it leaves little to the imagination about their status. Throughout the clip, the California natives share multiple intimate moments, including several kisses and a scene that appears to simulate sex.

The video's release comes after fans spent months speculating that the two were more than friends. The rumors started gaining traction after Jhené shared an Instagram Story months back showing off necklaces featuring her children's names, and Larry responded with orange and sparkle emojis.

Things escalated when Larry briefly posted a photo of his gold watch alongside another person's iced-out wrist before deleting it. Fans quickly noticed that the tattoo on the other person's arm appeared similar to one Jhené has on her wrist. And it only added even more fuel to the fire when she was spotted wearing a necklace with an orange on it, which has become synonymous with Larry's brand.

Prior to this, Jhené was with Big Sean for nearly a decade, but reports surfaced in November that the longtime couple had split. They also collaborated musically as TWENTY88 and welcomed their son, Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson, in 2022.

Watch the video for "California Dreamin" below.

Watch Larry June and Jhené Aiko's 'California Dreamin' Video

See What Every XXL Freshman Class Has Brought to Hip-Hop What's your favorite Freshman Class?