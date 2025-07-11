Clipse, Larry June and Cardo Got Wings, Boldy James and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

It's the middle of the summer, but for this new music Friday, you can expect snow. This week, a veteran rap duo from Virginia drops their first album in 15 years, a Cali rapper puts out his second collab project of 2025, a prolific Detroit lyricist continues his epic run and more.

Clipse Release Long-Awaited Let God Sort Em Out Album

At long last, the Clipse (Pusha T and Malice) return with Let God Sort Em Out, their first album since 2009. Preceded by the singles "Ace Trumpets," "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "So Bo It," which finds King Push taking shots at Travis Scott, LGSEO contains 13 songs and guest spots from Nas, Tyer, The Creator, Stove God Cooks and more. The duo connects back with Pharrell on the new release, which is entirely produced by Skateboard P. Clipse will be heading out on the Let God Sort Em Out Tour in promotion of the LP, along with EarthGang, next month.

Larry June and Cardo Got Wings Collab on Until Night Comes Album

After dropping off his Life Is Beautiful collab project with 2 Chainz back in May, Larry June follows up with another joint release. This time, he taps producer Cardo Got Wings for the new album Until Night Comes. Larry J delivers another 14 tracks on the release, which features cameos from Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, E-40 and more. "Tonight it’s on!" Larry recently commented about the offering. "Until night come (ALBUM) get ready to wash the whip for the weekend."

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven Drop Late to My Own Funeral Album

Boldy James has been in album mode all year long. Today, the Detroit MC puts out his eighth album of 2025, Late to My Own Funeral, with producer Nicholas Craven. Boldy continues his prolific run with another 10 songs. David Wesson, C Dell and Nick Bruno appear on the LP. Boldy recently commented on the feat. "3 days until the release of my 8th project of 2025 Late to my own funeral," he posted on Instagram. "This is my 3rd collaboration with @nicholascraven819 On 7/11 imma need all my creatures to turn me up."

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from Juice WRLD, Yelawolf, Rob49 and more below.