From Subtle Jabs to Full-On Flexes, Kendrick Lamar’s Best Lyrics From His Viral Verse on Clipse’s New Song ‘Chains & Whips’

Clipse's upcoming fourth album, Let God Sort Em Out, is turning out to be one of the most highly anticipated hip-hop releases of 2025. A new verse from Kendrick Lamar on the track "Chains & Whips" is adding to the buzz. The Virginia duo recently previewed the K-Dot verse and the Compton, Calif., rapper is wiggin'.

Kendrick Lamar's Viral Verse on "Chains & Whips"

On Monday (June 23), Clipse hosted a rooftop listening session in Paris, France. Video captured from the event shows Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell, playing Kendrick Lamar's verse on the album cut "Chains & Whips." The 16 has been a topic of discussion over the past few weeks due to King Push revealing that the group split with Def Jam after refusing to cut the verse and had to pay seven figures to get released from their contract.

Right now, Push and Malice's verses for the song have not been heard in this new preview. While a previously released unofficial version of Clipse's "Chains & Whips" exists from the 2023 Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, the completed version that has the group's bars (in case they changed anything since that prior leak) has not debuted.

Kendrick Lamar's Standout Lines on "Chains & Whips"

K-Dot chooses violence on the verse, kicking off his contribution with bars that could be considered shots at his nemesis, Drake.

"I'm not the candidate to vibe with/I don't f**k with the kumbaya sh*t/All that talent must be God-sent/I sent your a*s back to the cosmics"

Kendrick further reiterates his stance as king of the West Coast and how he is ruling with an iron fist.

"How many Judases done let me down?/But f**k it, the West mine's, we right now/Therapy showed me how to open up/It also showed me I don't give a f**k"

The pgLang rapper takes the wordplay to the next level by asserting his dominance.

"I son ni**as, I am the general, where my gin and juice?/Every song in the book of Genesis, let the sonics boom/Ni**as want the tea on me, well, here's the ginger root/I generate residuals, b***h, get off my genitals"

Dot later snaps on what could be taken as more shots at Drizzy with a subtle jab toward the end.

"Ain't genetics, been synthetic, screamin' they genius/A finger waved, they all fall, ni**as is Jenga"

The new Clipse album, which is entirely produced by Pharrell, is set to drop on July 11 via Roc Nation. They've released two singles, "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It," which finds Pusha T taking jabs at Travis Scott.

Check out Clipse debuting Kendrick Lamar's verse on the new song "Chains & Whips" below.

Watch Clipse Premiere "Chains & Whips" Featuring Kendrick Lamar