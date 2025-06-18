Up in La Flames – Pusha T’s Secret Travis Scott Video Has Everyone Guessing What Could Be on It

Pusha T has set his sights on Travis Scott on the new Clipse banger "So Be It," claiming to have a mysterious and very unflattering video of La Flame. But what could be on the footage?

On Tuesday (June 16), Clipse released the second single off their upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out. To close the song out, King Push calls out La Flame.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/Calabasas took your bi**h and your pride in front of me/Heard Utopia had moved right up the street," Push raps. "And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat/The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it/But I got the video, I can Cher and A.E. it/They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it/Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

So What's on the Secret Video?

Pusha T teasing being in possession of an unflattering video of Travis Scott has led to speculation about what could be on the mysterious video. Using clues from Push's verse and subsequent interviews, the video may be of La Flame getting emotional over losing Kylie Jenner.

"I've definitely had to put my hand on your shoulder before," Push told Popcast. "'You died in front of me. You cried in front of me. Calabasas took your bi**h and your pride in front of me.' I had to help you. People take that type of sh*t for granted."

The video could also be of Clipse's interrupted studio session where Travis possibly heaped praise on Pharrell, further showing his two-faced character.

Either way, hip-hop has a new brewing beef.

Pusha T Explains Travis Scott Diss

In an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, Pusha T explained his shot at Travis.

"The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session,” Pusha recalled. “He sees me and Malice] there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear 'Meltdown,' which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse]." Push is referencing the Travis Scott song featuring Drake where the latter disses Pharrell.

Travis playing both sides didn't sit well with Push, who also called out the Cactus Jack rapper for hyping up Future and Metro Boomin to play "Like That" at Rolling Loud last year as an example of Travis flip-flopping.

"So, that's where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don't even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don't play how y'all play. To me, that really was just like…he's a whore. He's a whore," Push added. "I’ve already dealt with the lack of loyalty [to his] mentor, the guy he looks up to," Push said, referring to Ye. "I've been dealing with the corny shit that goes along with them. So it's like, I'm in a whole ‘nother place."

Why Did Pusha T Respond Now?

During an interview with The New York Times' Popcast podcast, Push further expounded on his Travis shots. The Clipse member hasn't made it clear why he's bringing all this up now since it seemingly all occurred in 2023. All for album promo, perhaps.

"I don't take it as personally as I should," the Virginia MC said. "He's Travis. He's harmless. I'm not into what he his whole make-up. I just took it there...He's shameless. You've seen him do it to everybody."

Check out Pusha T calling out Travis Scott on "So Be It" and a clip of Pusha's interview on Popcast below.

